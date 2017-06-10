City Council members get earful on raises

Residents expressed outrage when the discussion of a pay raise for the City Council members and the mayor came up at Monday evening’s meeting.

The current pay for a Council member is $30 a meeting; this does not include special session meetings and the current pay for the Mayor is $350 a month.

The pay raises would include $50 a meeting for Council members and $500 a month for the Mayor.

“You have no money now how can you give yourself a raise,” resident Teri Gibbs asked?

Other residents commented about how “it is not supposed to be about the money it is supposed to be about the best interest of the town.”

The raises would not go into effect until the next fiscal year which would be July 1, 2018.

The pay raises were roll call vote and Council members Ryan Jung, Brenda Roberts and Kyle Lane voted yes while Council members Rolland Cagley and Tom Johnson voted no to pass the raises.

