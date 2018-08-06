Home / News / City Council moves step closer to allowing the sale of fireworks

City Council moves step closer to allowing the sale of fireworks

Fri, 06/08/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

New Hampton City Council heard several comments at a public hearing Monday for the second reading of an ordinance allowing firework sales as a zoning exception in a commercial (C-1) district.
The business seeking to set up under the ordinance, Flashing Thunder Fireworks out of Mitchell, is proposing to sell consumer fireworks only, they said. They propose to locate outside of Hansen Tire.
That business’ owner, Mike Gorman, presented a petition he assembled with 243 names collected “in favor to allow the sale of fireworks in New Hampton.” Petition copies were circulated at local businesses over two weeks.
New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

