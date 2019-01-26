City Council OKs crosswalk on Milwaukee

Companies on Milwaukee Street dominated the action at a quick City Council meeting Monday.

Zip’s AW Direct President Paul Rottinghaus spoke on the company request to add a pedestrian crosswalk near the intersection of North Maple Avenue across West Milwaukee Street. Economic Development Director Tammy Robinson quoted Rottinghaus that there will be about 200 parking stalls across the road.

The council voted 5-0 to start the permitting process with the Department of Transportation, which will take suggestions but ultimately decide the style of crossing, “whether it’s blinking lights, signage, whatever it is,” Robinson said.

The DOT will pay for and install all the signage. The city will paint the crosswalks. Zip’s will pay the costs of strips, curb and gutter that are needed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

— For more on this story, see the Jan. 25 New Hampton Tribune.