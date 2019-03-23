City Council OKs increase for recycling

New Hampton City Council had many things to consider before it approved a rate increase of $1.51 per month per household for curbside recycling, which Jendro President Alan Powell said roughly equals the cost of processing and transporting the current baled recyclable material.

The monthly recycling fee will go from $4.96 to $6.47 effective April 1, which is a hair over a 30 percent increase. The last increase greater than $1 was in 2017 when the rate jumped from $3.33 — and it had been in the $3 range since 2010 — to $4.76 with the new contract. It notched up to $4.96 in 2018.

New Hampton Transfer and Storage has been assisting Jendro by hauling to processors in Dubuque and La Crosse, Wis., Powell said, and that the rate increase will help pay for this.

Laws in place in Iowa and China have the city and the sanitation company in a bind.

— For more on this story, see the March 22 New Hampton Tribune.