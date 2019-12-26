City Council passes on broadband deal

The New Hampton City Council has said “thanks, but no thanks” to a broadband company that wanted to install antennas on the city’s water towers in exchange for free wireless internet service for all city departments.

Council members made the decision at last Monday’s meeting, the final one for Mayor Deb Larsen and City Councilman Scott Carey.

At its Dec. 2 meeting, the City Council and LTD Broadband representative Cory Hauer discussed a possible contract to allow his company to place the antennas on the towers to provide better service both to its rural customers and those in New Hampton who want to purchase their internet package.

