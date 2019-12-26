Home / News / City Council passes on broadband deal
New Hampton Mayor Deb Larsen, City Clerk Karen Clemens and City Councilmen Cory McDonald, Scott Carey and Scott Perkins look over their packets during the final City Council meeting of 2019 last Monday.

City Council passes on broadband deal

Thu, 12/26/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton says no to antennas on towers
By: 
Bob Fenske

The New Hampton City Council has said “thanks, but no thanks” to a broadband company that wanted to install antennas on the city’s water towers in exchange for free wireless internet service for all city departments.

Council members made the decision at last Monday’s meeting, the final one for Mayor Deb Larsen and City Councilman Scott Carey. 

At its Dec. 2 meeting, the City Council and LTD Broadband representative Cory Hauer discussed a possible contract to allow his company to place the antennas on the towers to provide better service both to its rural customers and those in New Hampton who want to purchase their internet package.

For more on this story see the December 24 Tribune.

