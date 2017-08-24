City Council tackles Nashua’s budget issues

Nashua residents expressed concerned and worry Monday night at a City Council meeting about losing four good men from the Nashua Police Department due to discussion of reducing or even eliminating the department.

The discussion came two weeks after a group of Nashua residents submitted a petition to look at either reducing the size of the police force or contracting with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office for law-enforcement coverage.

But residents at Monday night’s meeting, which came five days after a special meeting was held to discuss the budget, worried that the city will not have the same coverage as it does now.

They pointed out that officers help when needed — even if it is a bat in the house problem or figuring out how to shut off an electrical smoke alarm.

