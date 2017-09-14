City Council takes first step to condemn Main building

The City Council last week started the process to condemn another building on Main Street.

The action came after the city recently received a building inspector’s report that stated the building in the 200 block of Main was a hazard and a public nuisance for the city, buildings around it and to people walking by the building.

Council members took the action because they feel the owners of the property have shown little inclination to repair the building and have not presented any plans to the council.

Representatives, however, from the both the fire and police departments did say the owner showed them a plan to fix the building.

The building in question fell into the alley on Sunday morning on July 16 and damaged a trailer which was located near the Cedar River Redemption building.

Council members said if the owners of the building are willing to repair the building, submit a plan and make sure the building is safe, there is time to save the building.



