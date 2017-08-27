City Council will give bench a try in downtown New Hampton

Roger Kolbet believes “memorial benches” would be a great project for New Hampton, and the City Council is ready to give at least one of the benches a try.

Kolbet approached council members during Monday night’s meeting and asked them to approve setting up a bench near Butch’s Place in honor of the late Bill Brown.

“If you go to Prairie de Chien, [Wis.], you see them downtown, and to me, it’s a great way to attract people,” he said, “and we’d like to do the first one.”

Kolbet said the up-front costs — the purchase and instalation of the benches — would be taken care of by various memorial funds and the benches would then be turned over to the city.

