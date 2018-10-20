City Council won’t change ordinance on ‘outbuildings’

Since a new zoning rule came about in 2016 requiring “like materials” in the siding of outbuildings greater than 120 square feet, only seven requests for hardship variances have been brought, which are routed through the City Board of Adjustment, Clerk Karen Clemens said Monday.

Councilman Cory McDonald said when he asked to put the item on the agenda he thought there would be a heavier burden.

City Attorney Kevin Kennedy pointed out a loophole when he said people could put up a shed and paint it a different color six months later “because we don’t regulate paint.”

