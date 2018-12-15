City, county agree on dispatch sharing

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to enter a dispatch sharing contract between the Sheriff’s Office and the city of Nashua. Nashua City Council and officials passed and signed a related resolution earlier this month, and accepted the sharing agreement following a final edit.

As law enforcement coverage for Nashua is now split about half and half between the city and the county owing to a recent sharing contract with the Sheriff’s Office spanning the next three fiscal years, city officials and Sheriff Marty Hemann agreed the dispatch contract should reflect that.

The dispatching contract amount for fiscal 2020 to 2022 was increased in annual steps of 3 percent, 3.5 percent and 4 percent to follow the law enforcement sharing contract for the same time period.

