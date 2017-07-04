City, county get nowhere in meeting

Two representatives of the Nashua Police Department met with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors Monday to request the reinstatement of services the department lost when the city did not pay its communications bill in full.Police Chief Paul Bechthold and Police Sgt. Travis Marvin asked supervisors to allow the department to use the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office dispatching services for missing person information, stolen vehicle information, warrant checks and 10-4s to be added to their list of services because they felt those are emergency services.“We are having communications issues and we came here looking for guidance or solutions to this problem,” said Bechthold. “It seems that everyone has their own interpretation of what we can and cannot do.”Supervisor Dan Carolan said he was willing to throw everything off the table and start over with the communications issue; however, the same discussion of double taxation occurred with the Nashua officers believing their should not have to pay the whole $20,000 bill.For the complete story see the 4/6/2017 Nashua Reporter.