City to county: Let's vote

Mon, 08/03/2020 - 11:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton City Council urges supervisors to put EMS on November ballot
Bob Fenske

The New Hampton City Council met in open session for four minutes last week, but in that time, council members directed its city attorney to draft a letter requesting the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors bring an emergency medical services’ ballot initiative to voters this fall.

Council members held the special meeting last week, and almost immediately, went into closed session — citing “pending litigation” — to discuss both the ballot initiative and a new 28E agreement Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jake Hackman had delivered to the Ambulance Council the week before.

After meeting in closed session for almost 1 1/2 hours, the City Council directed City Attorney Kevin Kennedy to draft a letter to supervisors “to request the ballot initiative to provide funding for emergency medical services and [that] the cities retain the prorated share of trust funds collected.”

“Basically, it means that our council thinks this is something we have to take to the voters,” City Clerk Karen Clemens said, “but if say a city wanted to leave the 28E agreement, they would take their share of the money with them.”

