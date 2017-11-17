City election results certified

Chickasaw County Auditor Joan Knoll and the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors certified the the results of the Nov. 7 city elections on Tuesday.

Matt Kuhn was the winner of the at-large seat on the New Hampton City Council, which was contested by Jeremiah Cantu. The two entered the race after current City Council member Jill Eike announced that she would not seek re-election. Incumbent City Council members Scott Perkins and Bruce Diiro ran unopposed, as did Park Board candidates Eric Robinson, Connie Boyd and Sarah Dungey.

In Nashua, Butch Betsinger won what turned out to be a three-way race over write-in candidates Alex Anthofer and Robert Maravetz..

Incumbent Tom Johnson and newcomer Scott Cerwinske won seats on the City Council in a race that had eight candidates on the ballot.

In Lawler, Dawn Croell and Gwen Kuehner won election to the City Council over Chad Pickar in a close three-way race.

Board of Supervisor Chairman Tim Zoll and supervisors Jacob Hackman and Steve Geerts were present for the canvass Tuesday, as was Knoll, who serves as Chickasaw County Auditor and board secretary.

The canvass found that in the city of New Hampton, of the 376 total ballots cast, 106 were absentee. For the at-large council seat, Kuhn received 293 votes to Cantu’s 83. In ward 2, Perkins received 53 votes while Don Kubesh received one write-in vote. In ward 4, Diiro received all 92 votes. In the election for the Park and Recreation Commission, Boyd and Dungey each received 310 votes while Robinson totaled 296. Jennifer Erickson, Chrissy Anderson, Bob Schott and Kelly O’Donnell each received one write-in vote.

In Nashua, 306 total ballots were cast, with 30 of those absentee. Betsinger received 207 votes, Antihofer received 54 — all write-in votes — and Maravetz 16 votes. Timothy Liddle received nine write-in votes, while “Tim” Liddle received one. One write-in vote each went to Garret Meyr, Dr. Alex Anthoffer, Antory Anthoffer, Alex Hofferter, Terry McGinnis, Tom Johnson, and Dr. Huges. Johnson received 251 votes in the council race while Cerwikske received 109. Rolland Cagley received 64 votes, Kristen Nosbisch 59, Terry J. McGinnis 57, Harold J. Kelleher III 36, Dave Lentz 16, Kurt Daniel Schmitt 13, and Collin Sudol and Richard Crooks received one write-in vote each.

In Lawler, there were 81 ballots cast in what was the most closely-contested race. Croell picked up 56 votes for council member, while Kuehner’s 47 votes were just two more than Pickar’s 45. Only two seats were available on the council, so Pickar just missed out. There were five write-in votes in that race, with Frank Wilson getting three and Roger Dreckman and Steve Hruska each receiving one.

In the mayoral race in Lawler, Mark Mueterthies was running unopposed and received 76 votes, while Cathy Humpal and Sue Cutsforth each received one write-in vote.

Eighteen total ballots were cast in Alta Vista, and thirteen went to Everett Tenge in the mayoral race there, with two write-in votes each to Jim McAvoy and Amy Laures and one write-in vote to Rick Holthaus.

The three city council winners in Alta Vista were Lavern Cerwinske, Judith A. Gebel and Kevin Crooks. Cerwinske and Gebel each received 16 votes while Crooks received 15. Two write-in votes went to Jim McAvoy, and one each went to Sue Mahoney, Becky Mahoney, Joe Durnam and Linda Kobliska.

There were 94 ballots cast for the three council seats in Fredericksburg, four of them absentee. Randolph R. Leach received 76 total votes while James Mitchell received 69. Leach and Mitchell were the only two names on the ballot, so the third seat went to the top write-in, who was Doreen Cook. Cook picked up 27 votes, while Tim Blasen had 21 and Dave Richardson 12. Ralph Schultz received three write-in votes, while Brad Schoonover, Chuck Stone and Bryan Schaufenbuel all received two write-in votes. Fifteen different people in Fredericksburg each picked up one write-in vote.

In Ionia, 84 ballots were cast. Randy Taylor picked up 57 votes to win the mayoral race, while Bob Havner received 24 write-in votes and Bob Wisner received one.

Richard A. Crooks and Wayne Parson won the two council seats, with Crooks getting 72 votes and Parson 65. Gene Phillips and Dave Bonfig each received three write-in votes, Bob Havner received two and five others received one wrote-in vote each.

Sixteen ballots were cast in North Washington, as David J. Geerts received 14 votes to win the mayoral race, with Bob Burgart and Wayne Troyna getting one write-in vote each. Steve Flick and Ron Vikdal each received 14 votes to win the two council seats, with two wrtie-in votes going to Duane Nie and one each to Michael Baltes and Bob Burgart.