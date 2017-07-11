City election results: Kuhn easily wins election to New Hampton City Council

Matt Kuhn easily won election to the New Hampton City Council Tuesday night as he garnered 77.9 percent of the vote in the race for an at-large seat.

Kuhn received 292 votes while his opponent, Jeremiah Cantu, finished with 83. The two entered the race after current City Council member Jill Eike announced that she would not seek re-election.

Incumbent City Council members Scott Perkins and Bruce Diiro ran unopposed, as did Park Board candidates Eric Robinson, Connie Boyd and Sarah Dungey.

In Nashua, Butch Betsinger won what turned out to be a three-way race as he picked up 207 votes to easily win election over write-in candidate Alex Anthofer, who got 54 votes, and Robert Maravetz, who received 16 votes.

Meanwhile, incument Tom Johnson and newcomer Scott Cerwinske won seats on the City Council in a race that had eight candidates on the ballot. Johnson received 251 votes, Cerwisnke tallied 109 and incumbent Rolland Cagley took third with 64.

And Lawler voters proved that every vote matters as Dawn Croell and Gwen Kuehner won election to the City Council in a three-way race. Croell got 56 votes while Kuehner edged Chad Pickar, 47-45, for the second seat.

