City extends contract with Sheriff’s Office

The Nashua City Council on Monday night approved an extension between the city and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office on a contract for law-enforcement services.

The new contract will run through June 30, 2019, and both city officials and Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann said the two entities are discussing a potential three-year contract that would begin on July 1, 2019.

Council members did request that the payment structure change so that the city would be able to pay half of its bill at the beginning of the contract and pay the remaining bill halfway through the contract.

