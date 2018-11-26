Home / News / City extends contract with Sheriff’s Office

City extends contract with Sheriff’s Office

Mon, 11/26/2018 - 12:25pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

The Nashua City Council on Monday night approved an extension between the city and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office on a contract for law-enforcement services.
The new contract will run through June 30, 2019, and both city officials and Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann said the two entities are discussing a potential three-year contract that would begin on July 1, 2019.
Council members did request that the payment structure change so that the city would be able to pay half of its bill at the beginning of the contract and pay the remaining bill halfway through the contract.
— For more on this story, see the Nov. 22 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here