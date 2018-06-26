City facing issues with water tower

A leak to the main pipe side of the New Hampton water tower was called in earlier this month, and City Council members discussed how to proceed with the issue at last week’s meeting.

The City Water Tower Committee was contacted prior to work starting and gave verbal approval.

A one-page contract to fix it, between Central Tank Coatings of Elgin and the city, was signed on Monday, June 11 by Water Superintendent Jerry Heying, Mayor Deb Larsen and the business owner, Kelly Koehn.

