City gets housing shot in the arm

New Hampton could see the construction of a dozen new homes soon and the city’s lone day-care center may also benefit from the new housing development after the City Council approved the preliminary plat for the “Croell’s Fourth Addition” during last week’s meeting.

The addition will extend Western Avenue to the south, and Economic Development Director Tammy Robinson said the new housing is a “win” for the city.

“We’ve put a lot of work into this and we’ve had a lot of support, too,” she said. “What it does for us is combination of things. One, it could open up some housing for us as people decide they’re ready for a bigger home. Two, it gives people who are thinking about moving to town another option when it comes to housing. It gives us a chance to hopefully do a couple of spec homes, which have proven to be really effective for us.”