City gets housing shot in the arm
New Hampton could see the construction of a dozen new homes soon and the city’s lone day-care center may also benefit from the new housing development after the City Council approved the preliminary plat for the “Croell’s Fourth Addition” during last week’s meeting.
The addition will extend Western Avenue to the south, and Economic Development Director Tammy Robinson said the new housing is a “win” for the city.
“We’ve put a lot of work into this and we’ve had a lot of support, too,” she said. “What it does for us is combination of things. One, it could open up some housing for us as people decide they’re ready for a bigger home. Two, it gives people who are thinking about moving to town another option when it comes to housing. It gives us a chance to hopefully do a couple of spec homes, which have proven to be really effective for us.”
Robinson said the Industrial Development Corporation raised $100,000 to help lower the lot price to $45,000 for each of the 12 lots and that the developers, Bill and Renae Croell, have agreed to provide a portion of the lot price to Great Plays Day Care, which is working to open a second facility in the city.
