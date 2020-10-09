City Hall, Library closed to public this week in New Hampton

New Hampton’s City Hall is closed to the public this week, although all three offices — Economic Development, Parks and Recreation and the City Clerk’s Office — in the Community Center will remain staffed.

City Clerk Karen Clemens said the decision to close the building was made after the dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 positive tests Chickasaw County has recorded in the past two weeks.

Clemens said another factor in the closing of City Hall was the fact that several day cares have shut down because of the spike in cases. Several staff members are working from home.

“We still have the drive up and our phones still work,” Clemens said. “If people have questions, if they need help, we’re just asking them to call instead of coming in.”

Meanwhile, the New Hamtpon Public Library is also closed. According to library officials, the library will be closed until Monday because of a “possible COVID exposure.”

As of Thursday, the county has recorded 162 positive cases, but 78 of them have come just in the last two weeks.

