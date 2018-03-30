City, Jendro clarify garbage procedure

The Floyd-Mitchell-Chickasaw Landfill has banned corrugated cardboard in trash containers. Going forward, clean corrugated cardboard will ONLY be allowed in recycling and NOT in the trash, residential nor commercial dumpsters.

Trash loads containing corrugated cardboard will be fined, and if not followed, this will be passed down to residents of Nashua.

This corrects an error in the portion of our March 22 city council story that continued on page 4. The Nashua Reporter apologizes for the error.

Corrugated cardboard that has been contaminated, like old pizza boxes will still be accepted in the trash and not allowed in the recycling.

Any questions or concerns about this new policy can be directed to Jendro Sanitation, 641-228-3525 or toll free, 1-800-232-3525.

— This first appeared in the March 29 Nashua Reporter.