Home / News / City lands new chief

City lands new chief

Sun, 08/12/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Nosbisch will return to head police department
By: 
Bob Fenske

Almost as soon as he learned that Mike Anderson would be retiring after 32 years as New Hampton’s police chief, Zach Nosbisch was interested in applying for the job.
And now he has it after Mayor Deb Larsen appointed the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy to the position Monday night, and the City Council approved his salary.
“I did think about it right away,” Nosbisch said. “I worked there for seven years, and I felt like I had grown as an officer and a leader that I decided I would apply and see what happens. … I’m really looking forward to it and I’m excited — a little nervous, too, but mostly excited. “It’s a new responsibility, a new challenge, but I like those things. I’m ready to go.”
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 10 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

