City may see plenty of bikes

Sat, 02/25/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Mayor tells City Council RAGBRAI considering New Hampton for 2017 route
The City of New Hampton submitted an application to be a RAGBRAI “pass-through town” and it appears coordinators of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa are very interested in the idea.But city officials say they won’t know for sure until March 5 if RAGBRAI will make its way through the city. That is the day the Des Moines Register releases the entire route for the annual bike ride.For the complete story see the 2/24/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

