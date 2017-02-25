City may see plenty of bikes

The City of New Hampton submitted an application to be a RAGBRAI “pass-through town” and it appears coordinators of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa are very interested in the idea.But city officials say they won’t know for sure until March 5 if RAGBRAI will make its way through the city. That is the day the Des Moines Register releases the entire route for the annual bike ride.For the complete story see the 2/24/2017 New Hampton Tribune.