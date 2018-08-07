City may stop ‘burying’ of basements

New Hampton City Council directed City Attorney Kevin Kennedy on Monday to draft an ordinance directing that when a building is demolished, specific additional materials such as the basement should not be buried.

Street Superintendent Junior Mai followed up with the Department of Natural Resources. None of the “wood material” of the house can be buried per DNR requirements, he said.

A concrete foundation, however, can be buried “as long as a hole is put in the basement floor,” Mai said, citing the DNR.

