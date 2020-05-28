City moves ahead on storm water project

It took a while, but the New Hampton City Council finally approved a project that proponents say will help with water issues on the west side of Mikkelson Park.

Council members voted 3-2, with one abstention, last Monday to make storm water improvements in the area of New Hampton’s largest park and the cul-de-sacs on both Sunrise and Sunset streets.

The issue came up earlier this spring when Nick and Lindsey Valentini approached Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer and told him they were planning to do tile work on their property.

“It made sense for us to look at making some improvements for the city,” Kramer said. “We’ve had trouble with water, and this would really help us.”

