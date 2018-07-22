City moves forward on chief hiring

New Hampton Mayor Deb Larsen said this week her ultimate goal is to have a new police chief in place before the current one retires at the end of next month.

The city has been searching for a new chief since Mike Anderson announced earlier this year that he will retire on Aug. 31 after serving New Hampton for more than 32 years.

Larsen gave the City Council an update on the search during its meeting on Monday night, and she said a committee that so far includes herself, City Councilman Matt Kuhn, City Attorney Kevin Kennedy and Chickasaw County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath will interview seven candidates next week.

— For more on this story, see the July 20 New Hampton Tribune.