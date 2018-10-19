City mulls its police options after another officer resigns

A special City Council meeting was held on Thursday evening to discuss options for the Nashua Police Department after another officer resigned from the force.

Nashua Police Officer Stephen Johnson has accepted a position with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, and his last day will be coming soon as he will begin his new position on Oct. 22.

That leaves Nashua with just one officer, Ben Scholl, who is currently serving as the interim police chief.

“We are not trying to take away your police department but there’s a number of options,” said Chickasaw County Chief Deputy Reed Palo. “Stephen’s staying here, he’s not going anywhere.”

Palo said Johnson was the best applicant for the position and that this was a tough decision for the sheriff’s office knowing this would put Nashua in a bind.

