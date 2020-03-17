City of New Hampton closes offices to public

The city of New Hampton announced Tuesday that it will close the Community Center, effective immediately.

The city offices — the City Clerk, Economic Development and Parks and Recreation — will remain open but can only be accessed through email or by phone.

The City Clerk’s office will have the drive-up window open during normal business hours, 8 to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The phone numbers for the offices are as follows:

City Clerk’s Office: 641-394-5906

Park and Rec: 641-394-5464

Economic Development: 641-394-2437

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments based on recommendations of state government officials and the CDC,” city officials said in a statement Tuesday.

City Clerk Karen Clemens said those who are paying utility bills can do so online at www.newhamptonia.com, at the clerk’s drop box or through the drive-through window. And she added that the city is asking residents pay with cash only if absolutely necessary.