City of New Hampton closes offices to public

Tue, 03/17/2020 - 12:52pm Bob Fenske
Community Center doors will be locked; departments can be reached by phone or e-mail
Bob Fenske

The city of New Hampton announced Tuesday that it will close the Community Center, effective immediately.

The city offices — the City Clerk, Economic Development and Parks and Recreation — will remain open but can only be accessed through email or by phone.

The City Clerk’s office will have the drive-up window open during normal business hours, 8 to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The phone numbers for the offices are as follows:
City Clerk’s Office: 641-394-5906
Park and Rec:  641-394-5464
Economic Development:  641-394-2437

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments based on recommendations of state government officials and the CDC,” city officials said in a statement Tuesday.

City Clerk Karen Clemens said those who are paying utility bills can do so online at www.newhamptonia.com, at the clerk’s drop box or through the drive-through window. And she added that the city is asking residents pay with cash only if absolutely necessary.

