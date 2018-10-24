City police officers will receive tasers

A brief explanation was sparked last week at the New Hampton City Council meeting as a taser instructor course payment was approved on the claims.

Police Chief Zach Nosbisch told the council he purchased “brand new” tasers for his department, adding, “They never had tasers before.”

Even though they did not have them, officers had been certified on a different model of taser, Nosbisch said in an interview. In view of the purchase, a Fayette County deputy instructed the local police on the chosen taser model in a two-hour class.

