Home / News / City provides incentives for proposed inn
The Cobblestone Inn and Suites in Waverly has 45 rooms, which is the same number being proposed for a Cobblestone in New Hampton.

City provides incentives for proposed inn

Sat, 04/06/2019 - 10:00pm Bob Fenske
Council approves giving Cobblestone 50 percent rebate for seven years on hotel-motel tax
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

A proposed Cobblestone Inn with the same number of rooms as the one in Waverly received a financial incentive to locate in New Hampton on Monday, and the city will still gain some new money from the venture.

That’s because New Hampton City Council approved rebating a flat 50 percent of the 7 percent hotel-motel tax the business generates for the first five tax years it will be in town, and after year five, the city will collect 100 percent of the location’s hotel-motel tax.

A 45-room hotel is planned, and private investors exist within the community, Economic Development Director Tammy Robinson said. 

For more on this article see the April 5 Tribune.

