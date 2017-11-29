City rallies around victims of house fire

A house fire on Park Street, in Nashua, the Friday after Thanksgiving left a home unlivable, but Nashua and the surrounding area have rallied around Carrie Fisher and her daughter Nia.

Since the fire over $5,000 has been raised for the family that lived in the home on a Go Fund Me page set up by family members of the residents.

All of Fisher’s pets — Cocoa, the Yorkie, Daya the blue heeler, and Piper and Rosie the black cats, didn’t make it, Mason said.

The fire started in the kitchen around 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening, according to the Nashua Police Department,

Chrstie Mason, Fisher’s sister, set up the Go Fund Me page shortly after the fire, first with a goal of $5,000, then after the donations came in, the goal was raised to $10,000.

Fisher had been a hairdresser at Blush Salon in Charles City for six years, and this week she is scheduled to open her own salon in Nashua, Mason said.

The salon was going to be called Lash Salon and will open Tuesday Nov. 28 as expected, Mason said.

“I’m unsure of her plans at this time with opening,” Mason said.

“Any thoughts prayers and donations are welcome,” Mason said. “They are currently overwhelmed with physical donations of household items and clothing, but all donations are welcome.”

For now Fisher is staying with her mother.

Donations can be taken to First State Bank, where there is a savings account set up at First State Bank in Nashua for Fisher.

A fundraiser for Fisher and her daughter has also been set for Saturday, Dec. 16, at 5 p.m. at the Nashua Town and Country Club.

A pulled pork dinner will be served and a freewill donation will be taken. A 50/50 raffle, silent auction and bake sale are also on tap, and those who would like to donate to the bake sale or silent auction can do so by calling Katie Ledtje at 319-321-6653.

Thomas Nelson is a reporter with the Charles City Press, and this story also includes information from the Reporter’s Jennifer Lantz.