City, school officials try to get handle on Greeley issues

Numerous Nashua residents have been to City Council meetings to urge city leaders to do something about the water issues which have plagued Greeley Street for years.

Residents raised many concerns about the problems which they say seem to be getting worse.

It was agreed from the first discussion this would be a huge undertaking and cost thousands of dollars for the water and flooding issues to be fixed along the street.

“This is a huge project to undertake,” said City Clerk John Ott. “This is going to take some time and this project will not be done overnight.”

Last Tuesday, Mayor Butch Betsinger, Councilman Scott Cerwinske and Nashua-Plainfield Superintendent Keith Turner held a conference call, with among others, an engineer to discuss the issue about the ongoing water and flooding problems.

