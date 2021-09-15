City welcomes its new attorney with light night

When the City Council meeting ended last Monday night, New Hampton Mayor Bobby Schwickerath turned to the city’s new attorney and smiled.

“Hey, that wasn’t that bad, was it?”

Todd Prichard couldn’t help but laugh and replied, “I survived.”

In all seriousness, though, last week’s meeting was the first in 35 years in which a Kennedy — namely Kevin, who had been city attorney since 1986 — wasn’t manning the city attorney post.

Instead, it was Prichard, the six-term member of the Iowa House of Representatives.

His Charles City-based law firm took the reins from Kennedy on Sept. 1. Earlier this year, Kevin Kennedy announced that he would resign no later than the end of the year, although he was open to departing sooner if the city found a suitable applicant.

Last month, City Council members approved Schwickerath’s appointment of Prichard, who attended his first meeting last week.

And it was a relatively short one, too.

The council spent a majority of the 35-minute meeting discussing the Little Light of Mine’s request to close East Srping Street from South Fourth Avenue through Mikkelson Park Dec. 3-4 to allow for the safety of pedestrians, horses and vehicles during a special event planned at the annual holiday light display.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 14 Tribune