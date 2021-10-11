City will ‘clean up’ city code

New Hampton’s new city attorney told the City Council on Monday that the time has come for the city to do a little “code cleanup.”

And city leaders agreed — voting to pay a Clear Lake company $6,500 — to streamline the city code so that is both consistent and follows state law.

“Compared to other cities I’ve worked with and seen,” City Attorney Todd Prichard said, “it just didn’t seem like it was laid out consistently. I think there’s some discrepancies in terms of changes of state law that didn’t necessarily get updated in New Hampton’s case. … I don’t want people to think this is a drastic change, but it is something we should probably look at.”

Prichard said as he was going through the code, he noticed several issues — including the fact that some codes refer to other codes that aren’t necessarily the correct ones, that some state law changes haven’t been incorporated into the current code and other items.

So he reached out to Iowa Codification, a Clear Lake company that helps scores of cities around the state keep their codes up to date.

Iowa Codification officials said they could reorganize and update New Hampton’s code for $6,500.

