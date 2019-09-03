City will give Ambulance Council $50 for legal fees

The New Hampton City Council will only contribute up to $50 of the legal fees of the Chickasaw County Ambulance Council for paying an outside attorney to draft a bid request to provide ambulance service.

Mayor Deb Larsen asked the council if it would contribute the money as the Ambulance Council works through drawing up a “request for proposals” since the Chickasaw Ambulance Service opted out of its contract, effective June 30.

The County Ambulance Council which includes Larsen, exists under an intergovernmental sharing agreement (28E) among the nine cities in or bordering the county, and the county.

“We had to hire an attorney to draw up our [request for proposals],” Larsen said, “and look over our contract for the proposed ambulance service.”

