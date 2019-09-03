Home / News / City will give Ambulance Council $50 for legal fees

City will give Ambulance Council $50 for legal fees

Sat, 03/09/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The New Hampton City Council will only contribute up to $50 of the legal fees of the Chickasaw County Ambulance Council for paying an outside attorney to draft a bid request to provide ambulance service.
Mayor Deb Larsen asked the council if it would contribute the money as the Ambulance Council works through drawing up a “request for proposals” since the Chickasaw Ambulance Service opted out of its contract, effective June 30.
The County Ambulance Council which includes Larsen, exists under an intergovernmental sharing agreement (28E) among the nine cities in or bordering the county, and the county.
“We had to hire an attorney to draw up our [request for proposals],” Larsen said, “and look over our contract for the proposed ambulance service.”
— For more on this story, see the March 8 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here