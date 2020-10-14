City will hire director for public works

New Hampton’s City Council decided last week that it would eschew hiring a new street superintendent and, instead, will create a public works director position.

The idea, Councilman Bruce Diiro said, was that having someone oversee the street, wastewater and water departments would help with communication and also help the city deal with the retirements of longtime department directors.

Street Superintendent Junior Mai will work his last day this Friday after 43 years of service, Wastewater Superintendent Tim Angell is retiring at the end of the year and Water Superintendent Jerry Heying is just a few years away from being able to turn in his key.

“We think this will improve communication between all three departments,” Diiro said, “and at the same time, we’re facing a problem at the Wastewater Treatment Plant when Tim goes. Finding a replacement, a Grade IV, is going to be incredibly difficult.”

Diiro said NewHampton is one of the few cities its size that needs a Grade IV operator for its plant.

“Because of the industries we have here, and that’s a very good thing,” Diiro said, “we need more technical expertise, and Grade IVs are hard, hard to find.”

