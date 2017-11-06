City will keep status quo on fireworks

The New Hampton City Council is going to let the smoke settle, if you will, when it comes to a new state law that generally legalizes fireworks in the state.

The Iowa Legislature approved the bill and then Gov. Terry Branstad signed it into law earlier this year, but the new law allows cities to “opt out.”

In a memo to Mayor Deb Larsen and City Council members, City Attorney Kevin Kennedy wrote that the new law categorizes fireworks into three areas — consumer, display and novelties.

On Monday, Kennedy said the city already has an ordinance in place for anyone who wants to use display fireworks and that the City Council has a number of options when it comes to the new law.

