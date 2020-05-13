City will move ahead with ’20 street projects

The New Hampton City Council, despite some uncertainty how the Coronavirus COVID-19 situation will affect the amount of road-use tax funds the city receives, moved ahead with the 2020 Street Restoration Project during its regularly scheduled meeting last week.

The city received five bids, and the low bidder was Black Top Services. The Humboldt company bid $2.15 per square yard, and since the city plans on seal coating 11 stretches of city streets, the bid will mean the city will spend about $49,450.

“We’re at the point where I don’t think we want to wait much longer,” Street Superintendent Junior Mai said. “Once you get to a certain point, there’s no returning, you know?”

