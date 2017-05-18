Home / News / Civil War returns to Nashua

Civil War returns to Nashua

Thu, 05/18/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Union and Rebel soldiers will duke it out this weekend as the eighth-annual Civil War Re-enactment will be held at the Old Bradford Pioneer Village Museum.  The Bradford volunteers have been preparing the last minute details for this fun-filled weekend which begins on Friday morning.The Civil War Reenactment has been going on for over eight years and each year they have more visitors and actors for this event.  The reenactment started when one of the Civil War actors was driving around one day years ago.For the complete story see the 5/18/2017 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here