Civil War returns to Nashua

Outside the Old Bradford Pioneer Village Museum sat rows of canvas tents, and fires burning in the rain.

Civil War reenactment participants walked up and down the rows and huddled near the fire for warmth Saturday while rain poured down and the temperature dropped below 50 degrees.

On the Confederate side, scores of gray coats and brown hats went around, and anyone present was happy to talk to you about why they were there.

From reveille to 5 p.m. the soldiers braved the weather and even afterward. The tents weren't just for show; that was were participants slept during the night.

The commanding officer of the Union Rich Hunt, has been participating in reenactments for 25 years and continues as long as he has the opportunity to teach what he knows and pass down the knowledge that he's gained.

The battle of Kernstown was scheduled to take place Saturday. The battle was part of the Valley Campaign of 1862.

For the complete story see the 5/23/2017 New Hampton Tribune.