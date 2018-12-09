Class highlights women’s roles on farm

Women have long been integral to their family farming operations. A census of agriculture shows women are taking on increasing leadership roles, be it in a partnership or as principal operators, says Melissa O’Rourke, a farm and agribusiness management specialist for Iowa State University Extension.

Women seeking more involvement in farm decision-making such as these are the target audience of Annie’s Project, a six-week agribusiness management program under way at Chickasaw County Extension in New Hampton.

On Aug. 28, the 22 participants introduced themselves and described their interest in the program, followed by a personality assessment as it relates to farm management. On Sept. 4, Annie’s Project instructor O’Rourke got down to business when students asked about negotiating a flexible farm lease, such as one based on revenue as opposed to a flat dollar amount, and about legal terminology with regard to real estate division during succession “when you die,” namely the difference between land held in joint tenancy compared to that held as tenants in common.

