Cleaning up after a dark and stormy night
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 1:00pm Bob Fenske
By:
Mira Schmitt-Cash and Bob Fenske
This New Hampton resident wasn’t alone Monday morning as the area had plenty of cleanup to do after a series of strong thunderstorms moved through the area overnight.
The National Weather Service reported that the storms, which were accompanied by strong winds and heavy lightning, dropped 1.25 inches of rain on New Hampton and continued what was a warm, muggy and, at times, stormy weekend.
