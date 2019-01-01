Coding error leads to larger deficit for Public Health

The fiscal 2018 deficit was miscoded on the Chickasaw County Public Health annual report as given to the Board of Supervisors mid-December and should have read $34,622, which amounts to just over 3 percent of the $1.076 million budget.

County Auditor Joan Knoll and Public Health Administrator Kathy Babcock confirmed the corrected figure after Babcock reported the oversight.

Babcock, who began with County Public Health in 2006, pointed out the agency has run at a surplus, returning money to the county general fund in several fiscal years, and the revenues have historically more than offset the deficits.

