Home / News / Coffeehouse once again brings out the emotions

Coffeehouse once again brings out the emotions

Tue, 05/02/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Seniors say they appreciate what music has done for them
By: 
Bob Fenske

Raelei Hemann had steeled herself not to cry Sunday afternoon.She failed.“Seriously, I really didn’t think I would cry,” the New Hampton High School senior said after the Coffeehouse Concert, “but when we were out there for ‘In This Very Room,’ it just hit me. Music has been such a big part of my life, and I’m so grateful that I had this.”In so many ways, it was like every other Coffeehouse Hemann and her fellow seniors had performed since they were freshmen in the spring of 2014.The Chickasaw Spirit Jazz Band played. The NuHi Chorale sang. The Concert Band played. The Chamber Choir sang. Senior awards were handed out to a class that was small in numbers but big in talent.For the complete story see the 5/2/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here