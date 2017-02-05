Coffeehouse once again brings out the emotions

Raelei Hemann had steeled herself not to cry Sunday afternoon.She failed.“Seriously, I really didn’t think I would cry,” the New Hampton High School senior said after the Coffeehouse Concert, “but when we were out there for ‘In This Very Room,’ it just hit me. Music has been such a big part of my life, and I’m so grateful that I had this.”In so many ways, it was like every other Coffeehouse Hemann and her fellow seniors had performed since they were freshmen in the spring of 2014.The Chickasaw Spirit Jazz Band played. The NuHi Chorale sang. The Concert Band played. The Chamber Choir sang. Senior awards were handed out to a class that was small in numbers but big in talent.For the complete story see the 5/2/2017 New Hampton Tribune.