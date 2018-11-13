Cold but meaningful

For a moment Sunday morning, the cold was forgotten at the annual Veterans Day observance at the Chickasaw County Veterans Memorial.

Instead, the veterans and the residents gathered were taken back in time, and, through the letters written by members of the armed services, they realized just how much veterans have sacrificed to make the world a better place.

There was the World War I soldier who wasn’t going to make it home for Christmas.

