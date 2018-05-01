Cold weather means residents need to keep eye on water pipes

As temperatures nosedive, the City of New Hampton is encouraging people to take precautions to avoid frozen water pipes to their homes.

Residents can hold a common outdoor thermometer under a running cold water faucet. If the water temperature registers below 40 degrees, it is suggested a small stream of cold water be kept running inside the home at all times.

Inside water pipes located adjacent to the outside walls also should be protected to prevent freezing.

The Red Cross also offers some tips to prevent and thaw frozen pipes ...

