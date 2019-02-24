Home / News / College gallery to feature works by NHHS art teacher

College gallery to feature works by NHHS art teacher

Sun, 02/24/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske

New Hampton High School art teacher Melissa Nelson will be the featured artist in the Ray Frederick Gallery on the Marshalltown Community College campus.
Her exhibit, entitled “Unfinished/Finished: Art as an Art Teacher,” opens with a reception from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, and will be on display through noon Friday, March 29.
Nelson is a native of Union and a MCC alum. She has taught at New Hampton for the past five years.
