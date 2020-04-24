Home / News / College students see plans change due to pandemic
Hannah Heit, a 2018 graduate of New Hampton High School, poses for a picture with two Uganda boys before she was ordered to return home from what was supposed to be a semester-long internship.

College students see plans change due to pandemic

Fri, 04/24/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
COVID-19 brings some students home; for others, adjustment has been relatively easy
By: 
Nate DeBondt

When New Hampton High School graduate Hannah Heit departed for her internship in Uganda for the spring semester, she had done extensive research on zoonotic diseases, and the main focus of her research projects were to educate people about these illnesses. 

Little did she know that during this internship a zoonotic disease — the Coronavirus — would cause a worldwide pandemic.

Heit is currently a sophomore at Iowa State and is interested in pursuing a career as a veterinary epidemiologist, which is a specialized veterinarian who focuses on disease outbreaks in animal populations.

For more on this story see the April 21 Tribune.

