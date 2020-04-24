College students see plans change due to pandemic

When New Hampton High School graduate Hannah Heit departed for her internship in Uganda for the spring semester, she had done extensive research on zoonotic diseases, and the main focus of her research projects were to educate people about these illnesses.

Little did she know that during this internship a zoonotic disease — the Coronavirus — would cause a worldwide pandemic.

Heit is currently a sophomore at Iowa State and is interested in pursuing a career as a veterinary epidemiologist, which is a specialized veterinarian who focuses on disease outbreaks in animal populations.

