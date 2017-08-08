Color Run exits the stage

The Industrial Park Color Run has run its course, but even the fifth and final event that was held Friday night had its charm.

“We’re definitely going to replace it with something,” New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer said. “We want to build on something that parents can do with their kids because, to me, that was the best part of the Color Run.”

When the Color Run made its debut in 2013, more than 400 runners took part.

The number of participants dropped to about 150 the following two years and dipped below 100 a year ago.

Still, Kramer said the 75 or so runners who took part in Friday evening’s event almost exclusively came from families.

