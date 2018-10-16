Coming along nicely

Walk around the construction zone near New Hampton High School, and the — it isn’t taking long for the walls to go up — thought hits almost immediately.

But if one looks “inside” what will be New Hampton Middle School next year, one realizes a lot more than the walls are going up. Sub-floors are being placed, roof joints are going in and before long, the new middle school — not to mention the gym and the industrial technology and vocational agriculture center — will be enclosed.

Not bad for three weeks of work, especially considering how rainy it was during that three-week period.

“It’s going well, very well,” New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens said Friday as he toured the construction site.

