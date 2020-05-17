Home / News / Commencement like no others
Madison Kolbet came prepared for the rainy conditions as she sports an umbrella while waving to a group of people congratulating her.

Commencement like no others

Sun, 05/17/2020 - 5:30pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton goes virtual; Turkey Valley ceremony postponed until Thursday
By: 
Bob Fenske

So what if it rained on their parade; after all, the senior year these New Hampton High School students have had is one for the books.

Getting wet was the least of their concerns as they celebrated their “virtual graduation” Sunday with a 29-minute parade that began at the high school, made its way down to Mikkelson Park and then returned to the high school.

Welcome to a COVID-19 graduation.

For more on this story see the May 19 Tribune.

 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here