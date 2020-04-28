Home / News / Commencement set for May 17

Commencement set for May 17

Tue, 04/28/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Principal says site, format still up in the air but original date best for all students
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton High School Principal Sarah Updegraff said she’s faced some excruciating decisions as a school administrator, but she never expected picking a commencement date to be one of the toughest in her career.

In a letter sent to seniors, juniors and their parents last week, Updegraff informed students that commencement would remain on May 17 and that prom, which was originally set for this Saturday before being postponed, was being canceled because of the Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

“We knew when we did this, made a decision on commencement” Updegraff said, “we weren’t going to make everyone happy. For me, it came down to I’ve got kids leaving for the military, maybe leaving for college early, and I just don’t want to shut the doors on them. This is a rite of passage, and even though it’s going to look different, all of our seniors deserve this.”

For more on this story see the April 28 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here